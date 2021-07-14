Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,033. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

