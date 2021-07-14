Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey Sells 14,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $842,380.00.
Shares of NYSE RDFN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 16,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,201. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $98.44.
Redfin Company Profile
