Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) Insider PVAM Perlus Microcap Fund L.P. Sells 410,000 Shares

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) insider PVAM Perlus Microcap Fund L.P. sold 410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$259,407.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,607,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,016,843.81.

Shares of TSE RDL traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.60. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$10.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. Redline Communications Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.82.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

