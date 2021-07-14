Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) Insider PVAM Perlus Microcap Fund L.P. Sells 410,000 Shares

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) insider PVAM Perlus Microcap Fund L.P. sold 410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$259,407.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,607,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,016,843.81.

Shares of TSE RDL traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.60. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$10.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. Redline Communications Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.82.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

