Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,639 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 556,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 145,246 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Newell Brands by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 77,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,761,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,728,000 after purchasing an additional 431,071 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 102,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,040. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.