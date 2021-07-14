Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

