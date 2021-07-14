Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 51.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $112,716,000. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 87.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 127,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,460,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,574,000 after purchasing an additional 143,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $839,335.02. Insiders sold 2,608,832 shares of company stock valued at $96,576,915 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. 17,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

