Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Tenneco worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 6,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.61. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 172,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,858,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $684,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,094,420 shares of company stock valued at $25,013,433. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

