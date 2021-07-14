Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $18.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,695.93. The stock had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,654. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,364.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

