Redwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 45,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,041. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.35 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

