Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 264.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,055 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 6,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

