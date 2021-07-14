Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after buying an additional 2,578,588 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after buying an additional 793,287 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,769,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after buying an additional 608,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 605,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.