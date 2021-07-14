Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Up 2.7%

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75). 437,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,143% from the average session volume of 35,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02. The company has a market capitalization of £157.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.76.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory intestinal fibrosis; RXC007, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitors for the treatment of orphan disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and other systemic fibrotic conditions; and Porcupine (RXC006), which is in Phase I for the treatment of lung fibrosis.

