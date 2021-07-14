Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Down 95.4% in June

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,663,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.02. Regen BioPharma has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.08.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.