Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of I-Mab worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

