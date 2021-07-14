Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.82% of Genie Energy worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

GNE stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $150.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

