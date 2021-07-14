Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.62 Million in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 169,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,666 shares of company stock worth $3,709,699. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.