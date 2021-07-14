Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 168,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 370,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 89,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 145,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

