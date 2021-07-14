Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $422.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

