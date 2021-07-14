Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 52-Week High at $750.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 514835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 685 ($8.95).

RNWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 661.01. The company has a market cap of £582.24 million and a P/E ratio of 22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

