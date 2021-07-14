Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:REGI) General Counsel Sells $664,168.77 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77.

Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Eric Bowen sold 11,789 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $694,136.32.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,728. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

