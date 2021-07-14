Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Up 1,806.3% in June

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 1,806.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTOKY. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

