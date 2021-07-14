Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.13. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $120.12 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.