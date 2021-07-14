Replimune Group, Inc. (NYSE:REPL) Insider Robert Coffin Sells 7,810 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NYSE:REPL) insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40.

Shares of NYSE REPL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. 329,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,649. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

