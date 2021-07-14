Replimune Group, Inc. (NYSE:REPL) Insider Robert Coffin Sells 7,810 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NYSE:REPL) insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40.
Shares of NYSE REPL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. 329,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,649. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85.
About Replimune Group
