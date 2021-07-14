Research Analysts Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.59. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

