Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Sells $27,285.15 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,285.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,487,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,961.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $40,084.46.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $470,943.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 47,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,145. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 million, a PE ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 2,623.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 58,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $278,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSSS. Maxim Group began coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price objective on the stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

