ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.57.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $248.76 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

