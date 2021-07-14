Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KOAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 11,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

