Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KOAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 11,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.93.
Resonate Blends Company Profile
