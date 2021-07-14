Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 661,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Resources Connection by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $448.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.01. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

