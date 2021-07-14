Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Shares of RTBRF stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

