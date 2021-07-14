Restore (LON:RST) Hits New 52-Week High at $440.00

Restore plc (LON:RST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 422 ($5.51), with a volume of 233552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.68).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Restore from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Restore alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £576.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2,125.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 404.56.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.