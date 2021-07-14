Reviewing Assure (ARHH) & Its Peers

Assure (OTCMKTS: ARHH) is one of 183 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Assure to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assure and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million -$15.04 million -4.88 Assure Competitors $1.15 billion $76.79 million 69.86

Assure’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure N/A -82.43% -46.25% Assure Competitors -687.07% -93.22% -19.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Assure and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure Competitors 908 3872 7145 192 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Assure’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assure has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assure peers beat Assure on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

