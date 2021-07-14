Reviewing HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD)

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HealthWarehouse.com alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HealthWarehouse.com and Progressive Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and Progressive Care’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthWarehouse.com $17.18 million 0.60 $640,000.00 N/A N/A Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.76 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progressive Care.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and Progressive Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthWarehouse.com 3.52% -18.38% 17.94% Progressive Care -3.72% N/A -14.45%

Risk and Volatility

HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive Care has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats Progressive Care on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc., through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities. It also provides long term care solutions to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, retirement centers and communities, doctors' offices, and clinics. In addition, the company purchases, repackages, and dispenses prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products for its long term care customers. Further, it offers computerized maintenance of patient prescription histories; third party billing; consultant pharmacist services consisting of evaluation of monthly patient drug therapy and monitoring the institution's drug distribution system, as well as home service and maintenance, defective product replacements, and free home installation and instruction services; and data analytics services to support health care organizations. Progressive Care, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.