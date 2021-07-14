Reviewing Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -75.92% -3.09% -1.30% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Murphy Oil and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 1.78 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -18.18 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Murphy Oil and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 2 4 6 0 2.33 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus target price of $20.55, indicating a potential downside of 9.61%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

