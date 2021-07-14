Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.05. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,940.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,877,589.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after buying an additional 318,987 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,858,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,027,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,847,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,436,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after buying an additional 40,329 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

