Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) PT Set at $21.78 by Morgan Stanley

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has been assigned a $21.78 price objective by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RXEEY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

RXEEY stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13. Rexel has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

