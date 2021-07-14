Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rexnord by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rexnord by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 230,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $7,049,500.00. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RXN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,822. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

