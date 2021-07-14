Richard M. Rieder Buys 19,363 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 150,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,211. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

