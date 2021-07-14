RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of RFM opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $24.72.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.
