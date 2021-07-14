RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of RFM opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

