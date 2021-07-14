RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:RIV opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,894.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock worth $500,504.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

