Robert Bernshteyn Sells 7,924 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $1,929,414.76.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $11,993,000.00.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $258.81 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

