Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 2,700 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atreca were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atreca by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atreca by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 91,914 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 25,735 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCEL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

BCEL opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

