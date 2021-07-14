Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

