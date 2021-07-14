Ronald Kennedy Sells 30,000 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00.

NYSE PETQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. 2,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,333. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

