Ronald V. Davella Sells 2,647 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42.
Shares of NYSE:JYNT traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. 325,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,904. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $89.69.
The Joint Company Profile
Read More: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.