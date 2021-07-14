Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 53,956 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 901,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $167,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 610,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $204.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.84 and a 52 week high of $204.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

