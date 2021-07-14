Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 71,107 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.66% of L3Harris Technologies worth $276,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $864,584,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $225.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

