Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$61.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.05.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$62.47. 896,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,427. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.51 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

