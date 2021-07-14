Royal Bank of Canada Buys 55,053 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $224,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NYSE NNN opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.18. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

