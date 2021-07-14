Royal Bank of Canada Has $196.21 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,701 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $196,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $204.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

