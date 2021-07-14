Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.43% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $208,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $219,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 31,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $383.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.57 and a fifty-two week high of $386.57.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,768 shares of company stock worth $10,306,230 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

